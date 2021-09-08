Taliban legitimacy, according to Blinken, will have to be “earned.”

After consultations with partners on how to show a united front to the hardline new administration in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned that the Taliban would have to earn legitimacy from the rest of the world.

“The Taliban are looking for worldwide recognition. Any credibility – any support – would have to be earned,” Blinken told reporters after hosting a 20-nation ministerial meeting on the Afghan situation at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

Standing beside him, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the international community expected the Taliban to respect human rights, especially women’s rights, to allow humanitarian supplies into the country, and to let individuals who wanted to leave to do so.

Maas believes that the talks on Wednesday will serve as a “beginning point for international coordination” on how to deal with the Taliban.

European allies and long-time Taliban backer Pakistan were among those who took part in the virtual summit.

Both Blinken and Maas slammed the caretaker government announced in Afghanistan on Tuesday, which lacks women and non-Taliban members and includes an interior minister the US wants to detain on terrorist charges.

The caretaker administration would be assessed “by its acts,” according to Blinken, who added that he is “not optimistic.”

Official US recognition of a Taliban administration is still a long way off, according to US sources.

Blinken’s visit to Ramstein was his second in as many days, following his visit to Qatar on Tuesday.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, US civilian and military leaders were thanked for orchestrating one of the world’s largest airlifts.

Blinken crouched down at the door to a massive hangar where some of Ramstein’s 11,000 Afghans await planes to the United States, and showed the four-year-old son of Mustafa Mohammadi, an Afghan war veteran turned refugee who works for the US embassy, images on his phone of his own children.

Blinken, the stepson of a Holocaust survivor and a longstanding refugee advocate, also visited a makeshift house for children who have lost their parents.

“Many, many, many Americans are really excited to welcome you and to have you visit the United States,” he remarked.

Children’s artwork hung on the walls, including a picture of a girl on a rock beneath a deep-blue sky with a shattered heart and the inscription “Say to my Mom I miss you” in English.

The US and its allies evacuated 123,000 people, largely Afghans who were afraid of the Taliban. Brief News from Washington Newsday.