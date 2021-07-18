Taliban leader favors a political solution to the Afghan conflict, according to a statement

Even as the hardline Islamist organisation has launched a sweeping onslaught across the country, the Taliban’s top leader Hibatullah Akhundzada stated on Sunday that he “strenuously favors” a diplomatic settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The news comes as representatives from the Afghan government and Taliban rebels met in Doha over the weekend for a new round of discussions, raising hopes that the long-stalled peace talks would be revived.

“The Islamic Emirate fiercely wants a political settlement in the nation, notwithstanding the military wins and advances,” Akhundzada stated in a message posted ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha next week.

“The Islamic Emirate will take advantage of any chance that presents itself for the formation of an Islamic system, peace, and security,” he continued.

The two parties have been meeting in Qatar’s capital on and off for months, but have had little if any noticeable results, with the talks appearing to have stalled while the militants made massive gains on the battlefield.

On Sunday, the two sides were scheduled to meet again.

The Taliban’s leader claimed his party was still dedicated to finding a way to end the conflict, but he chastised “opposition parties” for “wasting time.”

“Our message remains the same: rather than relying on foreigners, let us resolve our differences among ourselves and save our country from the current crisis,” he continued.

Insurgents have used the final stages of US and other foreign soldiers’ withdrawal from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across huge swaths of the nation.

The organization is thought to now control almost half of the country’s 400 districts, as well as numerous key border crossings and a string of significant province capitals.

Despite persistent rumors of leadership fractures, the Taliban have long appeared to be cohesive, operating within an effective chain of command, and carrying out intricate military campaigns.

Questions remain about how strong the Taliban’s leaders are with ground commanders and if they will be able to persuade them to sign a prospective deal if it is reached.

The leader made no mention of a formal ceasefire call for the Eid holidays in his statement.

The Taliban have announced a number of short cease-fires around Islamic holidays over the years, raising hopes that the country would see a significant reduction in violence.

However, the group has recently been chastised for its use of the ad hoc. Brief News from Washington Newsday.