Taliban Have No Choice But To Listen To Women, According To Afghan Activist

According to a renowned rights campaigner, the Taliban will have no choice but to give in to Afghan women’s demands if they want to avoid economic collapse and diplomatic isolation.

Mahbouba Seraj, 73, opted not to evacuate Kabul when the Taliban reclaimed control last month, two decades after they were overthrown.

Instead, she has been following the Taliban’s confusing messages from her home in Kabul, attempting to interpret what lies ahead for the women of her country to whom she has dedicated her life.

She says, “This is turning into a nightmare for everyone.”

Women’s freedoms have been gradually eroded by the Taliban, who have barred females from secondary school, told working women to stay at home, and established an all-male administration.

They claim it’s only temporary, but many people are skeptical and see a rerun of history in the making.

“The Taliban had the same reason the previous time; they said, ‘wait, we’ll fix it for you,’” she recalled from her Kabul home.

“We waited for six years for it to arrive, but it never did. The women of Afghanistan have no faith in the Taliban.”

She claims that many women are perplexed and under duress, afraid to leave their houses for fear of Taliban persecution.

Despite this, she admits to being hopeful, believing that the Taliban would be forced to adapt if they want to stay in power.

There are signs of progress: women may still be seen on the streets, many still wear headscarves rather than the all-encompassing burqa, and some forms of university education still continue, albeit segregated.

“This Afghanistan is different from the Afghanistan of the 1990s,” she remarked.

“I am convinced that things will change. There is no alternative, and the Taliban should be aware of this.”

Seraj, the founder of the Afghan Women’s Network, has long pushed for women’s equal involvement in Afghanistan’s profoundly patriarchal society.

She emigrated to the United States in 1978, a year before the Soviets invaded Afghanistan, living in exile during the civil war and Taliban years until returning following the establishment of an international-backed administration.

Despite their marginalization, Afghan women have fought for and obtained basic rights in the last 20 years, becoming legislators, judges, pilots, and police officers – but largely in large cities.

Women’s jobs “keep the economy functioning, keep stores open, keep schools open, keep families fed… That is why, as soon as possible, we must begin moving,” Seraj stated.

Women were effectively barred from the Taliban’s last violent and repressive administration, which was known for human rights violations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.