Taliban have matured and should be given a chance, according to an Islamic scholar.

According to one Islamic expert, the Taliban have “grown up” since their last reign of terror and should be given a chance.

Last weekend, the Taliban stormed Kabul, vowing to preserve women’s rights and not seek retribution on those who battled them.

Thousands of Afghans, meanwhile, are keen to exit the country, fearing persecution and a return to the rigid type of Islamic governance imposed by the Taliban in the late 1990s.

Khola Hasan, an Islamic Sharia Council expert in the United Kingdom, claims the organisation has evolved in the 20 years since US-led forces overthrew the Taliban rule after invading Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Sunday show, she called the Taliban’s promises on women’s rights “a wonderful start.”

Hasan stated, “I don’t know what the future holds for anyone, and I hope they’ve learned from their mistakes.”

“It’s been a long time since I was twenty years old. We were two different persons twenty years ago. I believe we’ve all grown up. We’ve progressed in our thinking, and I’m hoping the Taliban has as well. When we listen to the way they’ve been speaking and behaving, we can’t help but think… I appreciate the words they’re using, and I’m optimistic.”

When asked about stories of Taliban fighters slapping and whipping women and children trying to pass through checkpoints, Hasan informed journalist William Crawley that Afghanistan is a “tribal society with tribal sympathies.”

“There will be individuals who are unhappy about things that have happened to them in the last 40 years, particularly in the last 20 years following the American invasion,” she concluded.

“We don’t know the details,” Hasan continued, “and we have to be very careful [not]to turn small, minor situations into something massive.”

She also stated that the “Western media loves to misrepresent Muslims.”

“The kind of terminology that came out of Western media when the Taliban took over… civil war, monsters, they’re going to butcher people, it’s going to be dreadful, poor women, blah blah blah, we’re going to tear our eyes out, poor women are going back to medieval times, and all that.

