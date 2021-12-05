Taliban Deny ‘Summary Killings’ Of Ex-Security Forces.

On Sunday, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan dismissed Western condemnation of dozens of suspected “summary murders” of former security force officers documented by rights groups since the Islamists retook power.

The United States, several Western governments, and allies warned on Saturday that charges made by Human Rights Watch and others lead to “severe human rights abuses.”

According to the State Department, the summary executions and enforced disappearances “contradict” a Taliban amnesty for former security force employees issued after the Islamists toppled a Western-backed regime and retook control of the nation in mid-August.

The European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, and others have all signed the statement.

The Taliban’s Interior Ministry, on the other hand, dismissed both the Western condemnation and the claims made by rights groups on Sunday.

In a video statement produced by the Taliban, spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti claimed, “These reports and assertions are not founded on evidences.” “Such statements are false.” “We have several situations where former ANDSF members have been assassinated, but it was due of personal rivalries and enmities,” he said, referring to the now-defunct Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

On the basis of the broad amnesty offered by the Taliban, many ex-regime security personnel “who had slain hundreds of mujahideen and civilians are living quietly” in the nation, he noted.

From mid-August through October, HRW produced a report detailing the summary execution or enforced disappearance of 47 former members of the ANDSF, other military personnel, police, and intelligence agents “who had surrendered to or were detained by Taliban forces.”

The Taliban made a comeback 20 years after being thrown out by US forces who overthrew a government known for its ruthless treatment of women, failure to defend human rights, and strict interpretation of Islam.

Today’s Taliban leaders have promised that their system will be different in order to earn international acceptability.

According to HRW’s research, Taliban officials have told surrendering security officers to register with authorities so that they can be checked for ties to specific military or special forces units and obtain a letter ensuring their protection.

“Within days of their registration, the Taliban have utilized these screenings to imprison and summarily execute or forcefully disappear individuals, leaving their remains for their relatives or communities to find,” HRW stated.

“We will continue to measure the Taliban by their deeds,” the State Department stated in a joint statement, calling for an investigation into these instances.

