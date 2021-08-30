Taliban claims at least ten civilians were killed in a US drone strike that killed ISIS fighters.

According to the Associated Press, a US drone strike in Afghanistan on Sunday that killed fighters from the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) also killed at least ten civilians, according to the Taliban.

The missile targeted a vehicle believed to be transporting ISIS-affiliated suicide bombers on their way to attack the Kabul airport, despite ongoing US evacuation operations.

Captain Bill Urban of the United States Navy said in a statement that the US was aware of claims of civilian casualties and that they were “currently assessing the impact of this strike.”

“Any potential loss of innocent life would be very saddening to us,” Urban stated in the statement.

The US announced on Saturday that two ISIS terrorists were killed in a drone strike in another section of Afghanistan.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On the eve of the deadline for American soldiers to depart from the country’s longest conflict since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, rocket fire reportedly targeting Kabul’s international airport impacted a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t obvious whether anyone was wounded right away.

The rockets had no effect on the regular stream of C-17 cargo planes from the United States taking off and arriving at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The attack was not immediately claimed by any party. ISIS carried out a deadly suicide attack at one of the airport gates last week, killing at least 169 Afghans and 13 American service men.

In the two weeks since the Taliban assault throughout Afghanistan grabbed control of the country, nearly 20 years after the initial US invasion that followed the September 11 terrorist attacks, the airport has been a sight of confusion. However, after the suicide attack, the Taliban have reinforced their security perimeter around the airfield, with fighters seen up to the last fence separating them from the runway.

A mob rapidly formed around the remnants of a four-door vehicle used by the attackers in the capital’s Chahr-e-Shaheed area. Six handmade rocket tubes looked to be placed in place of backseats in the car. The Islamic State and other militant groups regularly install such tubes in cars and carry them unnoticed close to a target.

“I was inside the house with my children and other family members when there were several loud explosions,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.