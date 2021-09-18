Taliban claim at least two people were killed in blasts in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

Three blasts in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday killed at least two people and injured up to 20 more, according to a Taliban official.

“So far, we have reports of two killed and up to 20 wounded,” the Taliban official added, adding that a patrol vehicle had been attacked.

He stated that “women and children were among the injured.”

He noted that an inquiry was underway to determine the scope of the damage and the source of the explosions.

The bombings are the first to kill anybody since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.

According to an official from Nangarhar Province’s health department, three persons were killed and 18 were injured.

Several local media outlets claimed that at least two people were killed and 19 others were injured in the attacks.

Jalalabad is the city of Nangarhar, the heartland of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, which claimed responsibility for a devastating attack on Kabul airport in August that killed more than 100 people.

After toppling the previous administration in mid-August, the Taliban reclaimed power and promised to bring peace and security to Afghanistan.

A green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag was surrounded by wreckage as armed men looked on in photos obtained at the blast site.