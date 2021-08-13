Taliban captures major cities in Afghanistan, and the US sends 3,000 troops to leave the embassy.

After taking major strategic cities Herat and Ghazni from government forces, the Taliban begins their assault on Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital. In a major evacuation of its embassy facilities, the United States is flying in roughly 3,000 troops, along with hundreds from allied countries.

As the terror group draws in on Kabul, only “core” diplomatic employees will remain, in a clear indication of intent to commit to a retreat from the White House. The Biden administration has been chastised for its decision to withdraw totally from Afghanistan, which some claim has allowed the Taliban to resurge, but the president remains dedicated to the strategy. After conquering several major goals just this week, the terror group’s chances of gaining complete control of the country are growing by the day.

Thousands of Afghans have abandoned their homes in fear of what a Taliban administration would entail for access to education and freedom of expression, with those who have assisted American troops seeking asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, peace talks in Qatar have stopped, with the United States, Europe, and Asia warning that any government imposed by force would be rejected by the world community.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website.

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog for this website.

Thousands of US troops are returning to Afghanistan to remove the majority of the country’s diplomatic employees as the Taliban continues their violent takeover.

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on our liveblog throughout the day on Friday.