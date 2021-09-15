Taliban Brutally Murdered UK Army-Trained Afghan Sniper ‘In Front Of His Family’.

A former British army colonel stated that an Afghan sniper who had served with British special operations was brutally executed by Taliban militants.

When the rebels discovered him on Monday, the 28-year-old guy, simply named as “N,” had been hiding in Kabul. In front of his family, the Afghan sharpshooter, a father of five, was shot and murdered.

“It was totally expected that this would happen to individuals who were left behind with no direction. He had been hiding because of the threat, but they located him and shot him many times, killing him in front of his family,” said Ash Alexander-Cooper, a former British army colonel.

“N” was a sharpshooter in the CF333 special Afghan force, which was trained by the British. Rafi Hottak, a former interpreter living in the United Kingdom and the victim’s buddy, told the publication that he was also on a list of 700 Afghans who wanted to relocate to Britain after the Taliban took over Afghanistan but were turned away.

The Ministry of Defense in the United Kingdom told The Times, “Regrettably, we were not able to evacuate everyone in the limited time we had available.” “We will continue to collaborate with foreign partners to secure their safe exit from Afghanistan.”

Since the Taliban took control of the Afghan government on August 15, “N” is one of the numerous victims the Taliban has been accused of killing.

According to a BBC story published Tuesday, the insurgent organization is believed to have killed at least 20 people in the country’s Panjshir Valley, where the Taliban and opposing troops have been fighting. A shopkeeper was one of the victims, having been arrested and suspected of aiding the opposition by selling them SIM cards.

Days after his detention, the shopkeeper’s body was thrown near his home. Witnesses informed the newspaper that his body displayed marks of abuse.

The Taliban allegedly assaulted and shot Negar Masoomi, an eight-month-pregnant policewoman, in front of her family in their Ghor province house in early September. The Taliban has denied any participation in the incident, claiming that Masoomi’s murder is still under investigation.