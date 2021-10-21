Taliban beheads a female national athlete; other female athletes are in a ‘difficult situation.’

Taliban members killed a junior member of Afghanistan’s national volleyball team while the gang hunted down other female athletes around the country.

Mahjabin Hakimi was beheaded by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul in early October, according to one of the coaches for the Afghan women’s national volleyball team in an interview with the Persian Independent.

According to the site, photos of what seemed to be Hakimi’s severed head and bloodied neck surfaced on Afghan social media.

According to the coach, who used the alias Suraya Afzali for security reasons, only the former Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club star’s family knew the exact time and method of her death.

The incident was also kept buried because Hakimi’s family was threatened by the Taliban not to speak about it, according to Afzali.

Hakimi’s death has reportedly increased fears that she may be targeted by the Taliban or others who want to disrupt women’s sports.

Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan in August, all women’s sports, political, and social activities are said to have ended.

Prior to the takeover, just two players from the Afghan women’s national volleyball team, which was founded in 1978, were able to leave the country.

Female athletes still in Afghanistan, particularly members of the Afghan women’s national volleyball team who have played in international and domestic games and appeared on television shows, are in grave danger, according to Afzali.

“All of the volleyball players, as well as the other female athletes, are in a dreadful condition, full of despair and anxiety,” the coach was reported as adding.

He continued, “Everyone has been compelled to flee and live in unknown regions.”

Members of the Afghan women’s national volleyball team have attempted to get sponsorship from international organizations and countries in order to flee Afghanistan, but their attempts have so far failed.

Several female athletes were among the 369 persons evacuated from Afghanistan by the Qatari government on Wednesday.

“Today is a very, very lovely day for all of us because our voyage begins after many, many weeks, and we are extremely delighted,” Tahera Yousofi, a 28-year-old basketball player who was evacuated to Doha alongside other female basketball and football players, was reported as saying.

More than 55 individuals were evacuated on Wednesday’s flight, which was coordinated with FIFA, the world football governing body.