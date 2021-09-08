Takaichi, a hawkish politician, has entered the race to become Japan’s next Prime Minister.

Sanae Takaichi, one of Japan’s few female legislators, said on Wednesday that she will run for the ruling party’s leadership in the run-up to the general election.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the current leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, announced that he would not fight for re-election.

Takaichi, a staunch nationalist who has held multiple cabinet roles, is just the second politician, after former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, to declare her candidacy for the September 29 party election.

Whoever wins will become Prime Minister and lead the LDP into a general election in October that must be called and held by November.

“I, Sanae Takaichi, announce my candidacy with the duty to preserve Japan and the determination to pave the route for the future,” she told reporters.

The 60-year-old promised advances in a variety of areas, including education, defense, and disaster relief.

She promised a “Sanaenomics” strategy to boost the economy, a throwback to previous Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose signature “Abenomics” included massive government expenditure and monetary easing.

She also suggested that tighter anti-virus measures be allowed in Japan, which has so far eschewed blanket stay-at-home directives.

“As we prepare for unforeseen hazards, we may need to start looking at legislative frameworks that allow us to conduct so-called lockdowns,” she said.

Takaichi, a polarizing character even inside the party, is opposed to apologies for Japan’s wartime history and has tried to prevent married couples from having different surnames.

She is a frequent visitor to Tokyo’s contentious Yasukuni shrine, which honors war dead, including war criminals, and has become an issue in relations between South Korea and China.

Takaichi is from Nara, in western Japan, and was most recently the minister of communications and internal affairs, where he promised to combat cyberbullying following the death of a reality star.

She prompted worries about press freedom during a previous spell as a minister when she cautioned that the government had the authority to shut down politically biased broadcasters.

Takaichi has long been close to Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, who stood down last year due to health concerns and is thought to be supporting Takaichi’s candidacy.

There has never been a female Prime Minister of Japan.

Takaichi is a heavy metal lover who used to play the drums when he was a teenager.

She was said to have had pink hair as a university student and enjoyed riding a motorcycle. However, after becoming a, she gave up the hobby. Brief News from Washington Newsday.