Taiwan’s president claims that the country can’t rely on China’s “temporary goodwill.”

President Tsai Ing-wen told ruling party members and supporters on Wednesday that Taiwan cannot rely on China’s kindness or charity and must defend itself against those who aim to take the country by force.

The Taiwanese leader’s statements, made electronically at a meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Central Standing Committee, were a response to global and internal disputes regarding the democratic island’s fate in the aftermath of the closely observed US pullout from Afghanistan.

Media commentary and opposition opinion leaders debated everything from whether Taiwan’s governing party officials would escape the capital in the event of a Chinese invasion to Washington’s security pledges to Taipei and Asia in general.

The Tsai administration has acknowledged that the overall military balance across the Taiwan Strait is becoming increasingly asymmetric. Taiwan’s government insists that rather than capitulating or relying only on foreign military support, the country is ready to fight.

As we see happenings around the world, I want to emphasize that Taiwanese are committed to our country’s defense. We will continue to engage with like-minded partners as a worldwide force for good because we are willing and motivated to speak up for our principles. pic.twitter.com/WIu7ttt91o

August 18, 2021 — Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen)

Tsai told party members in an address later shared with supporters via her social media accounts, “Taiwan’s only option is to make itself stronger, more united, and more determined to protect itself.”

She stated, “We must make our existence significant.” “In other words, Taiwan must become necessary to the preservation of democracy and freedom, as well as to the international community’s common security and prosperity.”

“It is not an option for Taiwan to do nothing and rely on the protection of others, nor is it an option for Taiwan to rely on the short-lived goodwill or charity of those without basic values, who refuse to renounce the use of force against Taiwan,” Tsai added, in an oblique reference to Beijing’s ambitions and its promise of prosperity for the island’s population.

"In the face of numerous challenges and threats, if our generation does not work hard to create the foundations for Taiwan's security, freedom, and democracy, and instead chooses to give up, it will be doomed.