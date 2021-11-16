Taiwan’s Premier claims that aircraft carriers will not solve China’s energy crisis.

As President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual summit late Monday, a senior Taiwanese official sanctioned by China earlier this month called on Beijing to forego war in favor of diplomacy.

On Tuesday morning Taipei time, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told legislators that increasing contact between countries was beneficial to regional peace and stability.

“We hope that fighting can be replaced by dialogue in all countries.” Peace is something that everyone wishes for. Su replied positively to leader-level discussions between the United States and China at a time of heightened political and military tensions across the strait, saying, “We aim to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, in the region, and in the world.”

“I’m confident China’s 1.4 billion people don’t want conflict,” Su added, before mentioning the country’s recent energy shortage, which has caused the country to ramp up coal production and plant development. He urged that Beijing’s military budget be better spent elsewhere.

Su continued, “The Chinese government should be capable of looking after its citizens.” “Aircraft, no matter how vast or numerous they are; no matter how many aircraft carriers they have, they will not be able to solve these challenges of livelihood.” “We hope China does not invade Taiwan,” Su said, adding that Taiwan “would never strike China.” The official urged Beijing to respect Taiwanese citizens’ human rights. “Don’t always objectify Taiwan by saying, ‘You belong to me.’ There are 23.5 million individuals alive now.” During the parliamentary session, he added, “Please respect the wishes of these 23.5 million people.”

The Taiwanese premier, who was one of three people blacklisted by Beijing on November 5, claimed his country was briefed on essential aspects of the Biden-Xi conference by US counterparts.

“All countries must play by the same rules of the road,” Biden told Xi in his opening remarks before the closed-door conference. The president stated that Washington and Beijing must ensure that their competitiveness does not “veer into confrontation.” According to a White House readout, Biden stated that the US “strongly opposes unilateral moves to disrupt the status quo or threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Meanwhile, Xi assured Biden that China would be patient with Taiwan, but warned that it might be “compelled to.” This is a condensed version of the information.