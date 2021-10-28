Taiwan’s leader says she has “faith” that the United States will defend the island.

In an interview with CNN broadcast Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said she has “confidence” that the US will defend the island if China conducts a military strike.

Tsai told the television network that he has “confidence” in US forces to defend Taiwan, adding that Washington’s commitment includes sending Americans to train Taiwan’s military, a program confirmed by a Pentagon official earlier this month to AFP.

“With the United States, we have a wide variety of cooperation aimed at improving our defense capability,” Tsai added.

Despite the current tense situation, she stated that she believes China and Taiwan may “coexist peacefully.”

The comments come as tensions in East Asia rise, with Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone increasing in recent weeks.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping, who cut off official communication with Taipei after Tsai’s victory five years ago and increased economic, diplomatic, and military pressure, tensions have reached their greatest level in decades.

Tsai stated earlier this month that Taiwan would not yield to Beijing’s pressure, describing the island as “standing on democracy’s first line of defense.”

Taiwan’s 23 million people live under continual danger of invasion by authoritarian China, which regards the island as its own and has threatened to reclaim it, if necessary, by force.

Despite Beijing’s threats and bullying, Tsai told CNN that she is eager to meet with Xi to “eliminate misunderstanding” and discuss the differences in their political systems.

“We can sit down and talk about our differences and attempt to work out some solutions so that we may live in peace,” she remarked.

Last week, US President Joe Biden said in a public conference that the US was prepared to defend Taiwan against any Chinese invasion.

The White House quickly took back the remarks, preferring to maintain a policy of ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily if China attacked.