Taiwan’s leader has stated that the island will not submit to China.

Following a spike in Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone, President Tsai Ing-wen declared Sunday that Taiwan will not bow to Beijing’s pressure and will protect its democratic way of life.

Self-governed Taiwan’s 23 million people are always on the verge of being invaded by China, which regards the island as its own and has threatened to take it by force if necessary.

“The more we achieve, the more pressure we face from China,” Tsai said in a speech commemorating Taiwan’s National Day, adding that “nobody can force Taiwan to follow China’s path.”

Taiwan, she said, is “on the front lines of democracy’s defense.”

“We hope for an improvement in… relations (with Beijing) and will not act hastily,” she added, “but there should be no illusions that the Taiwanese people will submit to pressure.”

Since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, the two factions have been ruled separately.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping, who cut off official communication with Taipei after Tsai’s victory five years ago and increased economic, diplomatic, and military pressure, tensions have reached their greatest level in decades.

Another flare-up has occurred, with a considerable increase in Chinese fighter jet and nuclear-capable bomber flights within Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In the days leading up to China’s own National Day on October 1st, Beijing launched 150 sorties into the zone, a new high.

Taking Taiwan is a top priority for Xi’s leadership.

“The complete reunification of our country will be and can be realized,” he said in an address on Saturday.

He stated that he supports “peaceful reunification,” although Xi’s remarks follow months of escalating military threats, including a recent uptick in air incursions.

There were a total of 380 sorties last year, which was a new high. This year, there have already been over 600.

Taiwan’s territorial airspace is not the same as the ADIZ. It covers a far larger area, including parts of China’s own air defense identification zone and even parts of the mainland.

Beijing despises Tsai, who has won two elections, because she considers Taiwan to be a “already independent” entity that is not part of “one China.”

However, she has made no attempt to proclaim formal independence, which Beijing has long warned would be a “red line” that would lead to invasion.

She has also made offers to Beijing for negotiations that have been turned down.

