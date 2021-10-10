Taiwan’s leader has stated that the island will not submit to China.

Following a spike in Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone, President Tsai Ing-wen declared Sunday that Taiwan will not bow to Beijing’s pressure and will protect its democratic way of life.

Self-governed Taiwan’s 23 million people are constantly threatened by totalitarian China, which regards the island as its own and has pledged to seize it, if necessary, by force.

“The more we achieve, the more pressure we face from China,” Tsai said in a speech commemorating Taiwan’s National Day, adding that “nobody can force Taiwan to follow China’s path.”

Taiwan, she said, is “on the front lines of democracy’s defense.”

“We hope for an improvement in… relations (with Beijing) and will not act hastily,” she added, “but there should be no illusions that the Taiwanese people will submit to pressure.”

Since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, the two factions have been ruled separately.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping, who cut off official communication with Taipei after Tsai’s victory five years ago and increased economic, diplomatic, and military pressure, tensions have reached their greatest level in decades.

The most recent escalation has been a rise of Chinese fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers flying into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In the days leading up to China’s own National Day on October 1st, 150 sorties were launched into the zone, a new high.

Taking Taiwan is a primary ambition of Xi’s presidency, which he is expected to extend for a third term in 2022.

“The complete reunification of our country will be and can be realized,” he said in an address on Saturday.

He stated that he supports “peaceful reunification,” but his remarks come after months of heightened military threats, including a recent spike in air incursions and widely publicized military maneuvers simulating an invasion of Taiwan.

There were a total of 380 sorties last year, which was a new high. This year, there have already been over 600.

Taiwan’s territorial airspace is not the same as the ADIZ. It covers a far larger area, including parts of China’s own air defense identification zone and even parts of the mainland.

Beijing despises Tsai, who has won two elections, because she considers Taiwan to be a “already independent” entity that is not part of “one China.”

She has not, however, taken any steps to proclaim official independence, which Beijing has long cautioned would be a mistake. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.