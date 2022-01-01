Taiwan’s leader calls on China to stop engaging in “military adventurism.”

With tensions between the two countries at an all-time high, Taiwan’s president asked China to rein down its “military adventurism” on Saturday.

Since Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, Beijing has increased military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan, since she opposes Beijing’s claim that the island is Chinese territory.

In recent months, Chinese jets have conducted an unprecedented number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Tsai remarked in her New Year speech that Beijing authorities “should curb the spread of military adventurism within their ranks.”

“Using armed tactics to resolve the issues between our two sides is an unequivocal no-no.”

Beijing believes Taiwan to be part of its territory and has threatened to annex it one day, if necessary by force.

In his New Year’s address, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that “complete reunification of our motherland is a dream held by everybody” in both China and Taiwan.

After a record number of Chinese jets crossed Taiwan’s air defense zone in October, the defense ministry warned that military tensions with China were at their greatest in four decades.

In recent years, Beijing has increased its attempts to isolate Taiwan on the world scene.

It considers any official proclamation of a “independent” Taiwan to be a provocation and has frequently threatened countries that support Taipei’s right to self-determination with retaliation.

Taiwan’s diminishing diplomatic friends have been urged by Beijing to switch sides.

Nicaragua has recognized Beijing as the superior power to Taipei, and China inaugurated its embassy in the Central American country on Friday.