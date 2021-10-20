Taiwan’s Intelligence Chief says a war with China is unlikely in the next three years.

In response to inquiries regarding the chances of war in the near future, Taiwan’s chief of intelligence assured local lawmakers on Wednesday that Taipei and Beijing will not come to blows anytime in the next three years.

China has never renounced the use of force against Taiwan since its creation in 1949, according to Chen Ming-tong, director of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, but the likelihood of violence across the Taiwan Strait remains “extremely low.”

“Unless something unexpected happens,” Chen predicted. “I believe that nothing will happen under President Tsai Ing-remaining wen’s term.” In a cabinet change in February, the 66-year-old former minister of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council was named chief of intelligence. He took the place of Chiu Kuo-cheng, Taiwan’s current defense minister, who has called cross-strait relations as the “most difficult” he has seen in his four decades in the military.

Chen agreed with Chiu’s assessment of Taiwan-China tensions and revealed that Tsai called a meeting of her National Security Council in early October after 150 Chinese military planes conducted training exercises in international airspace southwest of Taiwan, a significant increase in both quantity and frequency.

The official, speaking at the Foreign and National Defense Committee of the Taiwanese legislature, described the continuous conflict between democracy and authoritarianism as causing significant insecurity in Beijing.

“In order to feel safe, [China] will need to control Asia and supplant the United States,” Chen stated. “Fear of a color revolution leading to regime change has driven it to grow more authoritarian on the inside and more antagonistic on the outside. This shows its weaknesses and demonstrates its predicament as a security risk.” After an opposition party legislature asked Chen how the Taiwanese government planned to protect its people while “standing in the middle of two fighting elephants,” Chen remarked that Taiwan’s physical location means it won’t be able to avoid the geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States. Chen voiced confidence in US policy toward Taiwan and American deterrence capabilities in the region during the five-hour committee session. He described the recent United States-led triple aircraft carrier operations in the Western Pacific as “unprecedented.”

When asked if President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a “secret agreement” on Taiwan’s future, Biden answered he and. This is a condensed version of the information.