Taiwanese War Games Simulate a Biological and Chemical Attack by the Chinese.

This week, the live-fire component of Taiwan’s greatest annual military exercise began, with troops simulating a biological and chemical invasion by China and averting a decapitation hit against their president.

The 37th Han Kuang war exercises, which have already been scaled back owing to the coronavirus outbreak, will see both standing and reserve forces mobilized. Drills will be held around Taiwan, as well as on the Taiwan Strait’s outlying islands.

According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, army forces in the southern city of Tainan were trained in treatment and decontamination following a fake bioweapon attack. Soldiers were triaged and taken to field hospitals, while members of the 39th Chemical Group hosed out damaged trucks and equipment.

The armed forces also practiced combat preservation on the first day. In preparation for a counterattack and redeployment, Taiwan’s fighter planes, main battle tanks, and warships were moved to designated shelters.

Newly renovated F-16Vs and Mirage 2000s were seen taking off from the west of the island and landing at Chiashan Air Base in Hualien’s eastern county, where the main defensive facility facing the Western Pacific is said to include subterranean hangers, a long taxiway, and space for roughly 200 planes.

