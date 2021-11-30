Taiwan warns China that it will not be defeated in an attrition war.

China intends to gradually exhaust Taiwan’s forces by flying nonstop bomber and fighter jet missions into its air defense identification zone, according to Taiwan’s defense minister (ADIZ).

Chiu Kuo-cheng, speaking ahead of a parliamentary session, said the island had the proper remedies to survive Beijing’s “gray-zone” war of attrition, which includes any actions short of armed warfare.

On Sunday, Taiwan’s air force scrambled interceptors to shoot down 27 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes in the surrounding sky. The fleet comprised fighters like the J-10, J-11, and J-16, as well as nuclear-capable bombers like the H-6. It was also the first time a Y-20 refueling tanker made an appearance, traveling from the southwest to the southeast of the island.

On November 28, 2021, 27 PLA aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C*2, Y-9 EW, H-6*5, Y-20 Aerial Refueling, J-10*6, J-11*4, and J-16*8) penetrated Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ. For additional details, please visit our official website: https://t.co/5dD6TBSyh7 pic.twitter.com/AeNKLdRaXG — —- R.O.C. Ministry of National Defense (@MoNDefense) 28 November 2021 The current condition of affairs with the PLA, according to Taiwan’s defense chief, is “especially severe—it virtually never stops.” “Invariably, the goal is to gradually wear [us]out,” he continued.

“They want to show that they can do this,” Chiu explained. “Our armed forces have demonstrated […] that we have the capability to deal with it.” PLA sorties into the southwest corner of Taipei’s ADIZ, a type of self-declared airspace that stretches beyond territorial boundaries and is used to identify oncoming civilian and military aircraft, have been more frequent. China, Japan, and South Korea, all neighbors, have set up their own ADIZs, which are not governed by international law.

In September 2020, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry began publicly documenting ADIZ breaches, before admitting that there had been roughly 380 PLA sorties over the course of the previous year. Taiwan does not report the daily appearances of US Navy and Air Force aircraft in the surrounding airspace, which are primarily for the purpose of performing surveillance on Chinese forces.

With four more ADIZ intrusions reported on Tuesday, November is the second-busiest month on record, with 168 Chinese military flights. According to publicly available data, there have been 886 PLA sorties this year, with the possibility of more.