Taiwan votes against the United States reimposing its pork ban.

In a heated referendum on Saturday, Taiwanese citizens decided against reimposing a ban on US pork, putting commercial ties with Washington to the test as the island strives to extend its international presence.

President Tsai Ing-ruling wen’s party fought against the reinstatement of a ban on all imports of pigs containing ractopamine, a chemical used by American farmers to promote lean meat growth.

The chemical is prohibited in the European Union, China, and Russia, among other locations.

With more than 4.13 million people voting “no” to about 3.94 million voting “yes,” the referendum proposition failed to succeed.

The ban had to be reinstated with approximately 4.96 million “yes” votes.

Tsai told reporters that the results demonstrated that “Taiwanese people desire to move out into the world and are willing to actively participate in the international community.”

Last year, her government loosened restrictions on ractopamine pork, angering local farmers in what was generally interpreted as an effort to gain traction in trade talks with the United States.

As eateries began boldly stating that they would only sell local pork, the island’s political opposition seized on public anxiety about the relaxation of the prohibition.

Large protests were conducted, and during one tense parliamentary session, opposition legislators protested by throwing a bucket of pig guts on the floor.

On contentious matters, Taiwan has a history of holding referendums.

A “yes” vote on the pork ban, according to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), would harm Taiwan’s commercial ties with its vital partner and jeopardize Taiwan’s bid to join a major trans-Pacific trade pact.

It comes as Taiwan seeks to extend its worldwide presence in the face of Chinese efforts to isolate the island.

Since Tsai’s election victory in 2016, China has intensified its campaign to marginalize Taiwan, which she rejects as part of Chinese territory.

Beijing has accused the DPP of “manipulating” referendum concerns and “colluding with pro-Taiwan leaders in the US and Japan” in order to inflame anti-China sentiment.

Three other resolutions presented to a vote on Saturday were also defeated, including a proposal to resume a nuclear power plant project that was shut down in 2014 due to safety concerns.