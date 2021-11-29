Taiwan refuses to blink and scrambles fighter jets to confront Chinese warplanes.

A record 27 Chinese airplanes crossed Taiwan’s air defense zone on Sunday, inflaming tensions up the Taiwan Strait just days after a surprise visit by US senators to Taiwan. The island nation had to scramble its fighter aircraft to warn the PLA planes and deploy missile systems to monitor them in reaction to the incursions.

The event on Sunday was the latest in a long line of Chinese incursions aimed at intimidating Taiwan’s democratically-ruled government, according to Taiwan News. During the intrusions, China’s new aerial refueling tanker made its first visit to the island.

Eight Shenyang J-16 fighters, six Chengdu J-10 fighters, four Shenyang J-11 fighters, five Xi’an H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C), and one Xi’an Y-20U aerial tanker were among the aircraft involved in the mission.

Before returning to China, the warplanes flew into Taiwan’s ADIZ at the southern tip of the island and out into the Pacific Ocean.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense responded swiftly, scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio alerts, and deploying air defense missile systems, according to the ministry.

The deployment of the Y-20U aerial tanker is important, according to the ministry, because it is the first time a tanker has been sent on a refueling mission in Taiwan’s ADIZ.

The Y-20U, a new version of the Y-20 military transport aircraft, is believed to feature three refueling stations and a fuel capacity of 60 tons.

It is said to refuel warplanes using a hose and drogue system.

According to Defense News, China has started serial manufacture of a tanker aircraft after satellite photographs revealed four Y-20U in a Xi’an-Yanliang airport. The tanker is significant since aerial refueling was previously thought to be a weakness of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force. The tanker is projected to greatly increase the range of China’s fighters, bombers, and transport planes.

In reaction to a one-day visit by a delegation of American lawmakers to Taiwan, Beijing staged a “naval and air force combat readiness patrol” near the Taiwan Strait.

The visiting delegation includes House Democrats Mark Takano of California, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Colin Allred of Texas, and Sara Jacobs of California, as well as South Carolina Republican Mace.

On Thursday, the group arrived in Taiwan for a surprise visit.

China, on the other hand, was not pleased with the visit and dispatched eight military aircraft into the country’s air defense identification zone. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.