Taiwan protests as South Korea refuses to invite a minister to a meeting.

After a conference invitation to one of Taiwan’s ministers was canceled due to “cross-Strait concerns,” the island submitted a protest with South Korea on Tuesday.

The word, which refers to the Taiwan Strait, is frequently used in diplomacy to describe ties between Taipei and Beijing, which considers the island to be its territory, to be taken one day, if necessary by force.

Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s digital minister, was scheduled to appear at a conference in Seoul on December 16, but the island’s foreign ministry stated the event had been canceled due to “many aspects of cross-Strait concerns” cited by the organizers.

“The South Korean acting representative has been summoned to Taipei to express our great displeasure with the rude action,” said spokesperson Joanne Ou.

She also stated that Taiwan’s de facto envoy to Seoul has submitted a protest.

Any official exchanges between foreign countries and Taiwan, which is self-ruled, are frowned upon by China.

In recent years, it has increased pressure on the island to isolate it internationally, with eight countries switching diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing since 2016.

Seoul has officially recognized Beijing as the superior power to Taipei.

When asked about the conference’s cancellation, South Korean foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam told reporters Tuesday, “I understand the decision was made after a full examination of all pertinent circumstances.”

“Our government’s policy remains unchanged: we will continue to endeavor to improve unofficial contacts with Taiwan.”

South Korea, like Japan, is a major Western ally in Asia, but Seoul is less vocal in its support for Taiwan than Tokyo.

Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, ruled out joining the US-led diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a decision that China applauded.

Moon stated that South Korea desired a peaceful relationship with China, emphasizing the importance of cooperating with Beijing, North Korea’s principal sponsor, in order to restore peace to the Korean Peninsula.