Taiwan loses another partner to China as it joins the US Democracy Summit.

China gained one of Taiwan’s few surviving diplomatic partners when it moved up on the international stage by participating in the Summit for Democracy, which was virtually hosted by the United States.

Nicaragua, a Central American country, announced on Thursday that it would sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, and forge ties with mainland China, officially the People’s Republic of China, just hours after the two-day Summit for Democracy, which drew over 100 countries, began.

“The Government of the Republic of Nicaragua affirms that it recognizes that there is only one China in the world,” according to a statement attributed to Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada. “The People’s Republic of China is the only legal government in China, and Taiwan is a part of Chinese land that can be alienated.” Countries must relinquish links with the opposing administration in Taipei in order to establish ties with the Chinese government in Beijing, which is led by the Communist Party.

Moncada said, “Today, the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and terminates all contact and official interactions.”

Taiwan now has 13 bilateral agreements, including those with Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and Paraguay in Latin America, Haiti, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean, Nauru, Marshall Islands, Palau, and Tuvalu in the Asia-Pacific, and Eswatini in Africa. Taiwan also has an official relationship with the Holy See, the Vatican’s representation.

