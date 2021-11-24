Taiwan joins Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit, despite China’s warnings.

The State Department confirmed on Tuesday that Taiwanese officials will be among the leaders from 110 countries who will attend President Joe Biden’s inaugural Summit for Democracy in December.

The decision to include the island, which the US does not recognize as a country, was the topic of public debate as far back as March. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, has stated unequivocally that it opposes Taipei’s participation. Beijing, on the other hand, is not on the list of invited guests.

Senior Biden officials continued to hail Taiwan as a “vibrant democracy” throughout their first year in office, making Taiwan’s membership at the democracy-themed summit all but assured. Given the lack of formal diplomatic connections between Washington and Taipei, it was never clear to what extent Taiwanese officials would be represented.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed to The Washington Newsday on Wednesday Taipei time that the island nation’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang and de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, would attend the virtual event, which will focus on defending against authoritarianism, combating corruption, and promoting human rights.

At the conference scheduled for December 9 and 10, the ministry stated it would “glad share Taiwan’s democratic success story with other countries.”

Taiwan stands out among the countries scheduled to participate next month as the only one with which the United States has no state-to-state relations. Due to the politically sensitive nature of Taipei’s connections with both Washington and Beijing, any public speeches by Tang and Hsiao are likely to be closely examined.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing that China “strongly opposes” the United States’ decision to invite Taiwan, which he described as “playing with fire.”

The United States made a “mistake” by inviting the self-governing island to the two-day meeting, according to Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China’s cabinet-level agency the Taiwan Affairs Office.

“We are adamantly opposed to any type of formal interaction between the US and the island, which is a clear and consistent attitude,” Zhu added.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Biden that tensions between Beijing and Taipei were caused by the Taiwanese government’s “independence agenda” and “the purpose of others.” This is a condensed version of the information.