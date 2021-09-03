Taiwan Issues a Warning, Saying China Can ‘Paralyze’ Its Defenses in the South China Sea

As China intensifies its invasion of Taiwan, the latter has expressed concern over the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) greater ability to thoroughly monitor and “paralyze” its defenses.

According to Reuters, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said in an annual report on the PLA submitted to parliament Tuesday that China can launch “soft and hard electronic attacks,” including blocking communications across the western part of the first island chain, which runs from the Japanese archipelago through Taiwan and down to the Philippines.

This contradicts what was stated in the previous year’s report. It had previously stated that China could not yet mount a full-scale attack on Taiwan.

According to the study, Beijing “can unite with its online army to launch wired and wireless strikes against the worldwide internet, initially paralyzing our air defenses, command of the sea, and counter-attack system skills, posing a significant threat to us.”

China has also enhanced its reconnaissance, according to the ministry, implying Beidou, China’s response to the US-owned GPS navigation system. The nation’s spy planes, drones, and intelligence gathering ships would be able to monitor movements around Taiwan as a result of this, according to the article.

The article also mentioned the PLA’s precision missile attacks, which have the ability to strike anyplace on the island. It said that the PLA’s naval and air forces might “paralyze” Taiwan’s military command centers and combat capability, while Chinese agents in Taiwan could execute a “decapitation strike” to destroy political and economic infrastructure.

Beijing is also attempting to postpone “foreign military intervention” in an attack on Taiwan by deploying mid- and long-range missiles and increasing aircraft carrier exercises.

According to Taiwan News, China’s “area-denial capabilities” will be greatly enhanced once the Type 003 aircraft carrier, which was developed domestically, is completed.

However, according to the source, China may be hampered by a lack of vehicles and logistical support for a large-scale landing operation at this time.

According to the study, the communist power might still utilize civilian ships to support a mass landing effort. The announcement comes just a week after the PLA conducted a practice near Taiwan’s island. A big civilian freight ferry was then used to convey troops, weapons, and supplies.

The PLA’s employment of gray-zone tactics, including as sending military aircraft to harass Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and maritime militia, is also mentioned in the study. Brief News from Washington Newsday.