Taiwan is visited by a delegation from the European Parliament.

Despite China’s concerns, a European Parliament delegation landed in Taiwan on Wednesday in an effort to strengthen ties with the island.

The visit comes amid rising tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the self-governing island and has threatened to take it by force if necessary.

Beijing has stepped up its efforts to isolate Taiwan on the world stage in recent years, chastising any attempts to regard the island as a sovereign state.

During the three-day trip, the seven-member team, led by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann, will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials, according to the island’s foreign ministry, which described it as the first “official” visit from the European parliament.

“We look forward to meaningful discussions with our like-minded European allies on the defense of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights,” it added in a statement.

In March, Glucksmann, a vociferous opponent of China, was one of five MPs sanctioned by Beijing.

“Threats and fines aren’t going to impress me. Never. And I will always support those who are fighting for democracy and human rights. So, here’s the deal: I’m traveling to Taiwan “He sent out a tweet.

A visit to Taiwan by MEPs would “harm China’s vital interests and impede the healthy development of China-EU relations,” according to the Chinese embassy in Brussels.

When a group of French senators visited Taiwan last month, as well as Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu’s recent visits to Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Beijing responded angrily.

Since Tsai’s election as president in 2016, ties between China and Taiwan have deteriorated, as she sees the island as a de facto sovereign republic that is not part of “One China.”

After a series of record incursions by Chinese airplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone, the island’s defense minister claimed military tensions with Beijing were at an all-time high.