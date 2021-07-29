‘Taiwan Is Taiwan’: A House motion prohibits the depiction of the island as part of China on maps.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a law that included a resolution prohibiting the use of public funds to purchase, produce, or exhibit any map of China that depicts Taiwan as part of its territory.

House Resolution 4373, which funds the State Department and related foreign service, was passed by a vote of 217 to 212 on Capitol Hill. Despite the fact that it is non-binding, the bill helps to represent congressional attitude.

Amendment 35, offered by Republican lawmakers Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Steve Chabot (OH-01), Scott Perry (PA-10), Kat Cammack (FL-03), and Mike Gallagher, was adopted with the bill (WI-08).

According to the wording, the motion “prohibits the expenditure of funds to make, buy, or exhibit any map that represents Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic of China.”

Tiffany, the amendment’s principal sponsor, said on the House floor on Wednesday: “This is a common sense proposal.” Taiwan has never been a part of Communist China, as we all know. Taiwanese citizens pick their own governments, build their own armed forces, manage their own foreign policy, and adhere to their own international trade agreements.

“Taiwan is a sovereign, democratic, and independent country in every sense of the word. “Any suggestions to the contrary are simply false,” the Wisconsin legislator stated.

“America’s so-called ‘one China’ policy has acknowledged Beijing’s fallacious assertion that Taiwan is part of Communist China since the 1970s,” he continued. This is a deceptive approach that the United States should abandon.”

“While my amendment will not be able to abolish this policy today, it will at least demand honest maps that stop spreading the ‘one China’ lie,” Tiffany stated. He stated, “Communist China is Communist China, and Taiwan is Taiwan.”

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou commended lawmakers for their “continuous display of support through concrete steps” when reached by This website on Thursday Taipei time.

According to Ou, Taiwan would monitor the bill’s progress, maintain tight ties with the US executive and legislative branches, and continue to strengthen favorable US-Taiwan ties.

The United States diplomatic service, including the State Department and the United States Mission to the United Nations, is funded by the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs bill for fiscal year 2022.

According to the House Committee on Appropriations, the bill offers $62.24 billion in foreign service funding, up $6.74 billion (or 12%) from the previous year. This is a condensed version of the information.