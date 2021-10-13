Taiwan is supported by the Pentagon in the face of Chinese military threats.

The Pentagon endorsed Taiwan on Tuesday against what it called China’s escalating military attempts to “intimidate and pressure” the island.

Taiwan has identified 153 People’s Liberation Army planes in international airspace roughly 100 to 150 miles southwest of the island on training operations this month. On Wednesday, a Chinese official confirmed Taipei’s assessment of the flights as pointed political signals—and a real threat—when he acknowledged the military exercises targeted the Taiwanese government and its foreign allies.

PLA exercises near Taiwan, as well as in the East and South China seas, are “destabilizing” and “only enhance the potential of miscalculation,” according to Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.

“We urge Beijing to uphold its commitment to the peaceful resolution of cross-strait disagreements,” Kirby said. “Our support for and defense partnership with Taiwan remains aligned against the current danger posed by the People’s Republic of China.”

His comments indicate that democratic Taiwan has broad backing from the Biden administration, including the State Department, White House, and now the Pentagon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated last week that China’s activities “may be a source of instability, not stability.” Kirby said the US would continue to “help Taiwan in retaining a sufficient self-defense capability,” as required by the Taiwan Relations Act, despite the fact that the US’s “one China” policy does not include an official position on sovereignty over Taiwan.

The United States’ “one China” policy differs from Beijing’s oft-repeated “one China” premise, which asserts total sovereignty over the island.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price reaffirmed the United States’ “rock-solid” commitment to Taiwan. “We’ve also made it clear that we want to strengthen our ties with Taiwan. Taiwan is a leading democracy, as we all know. It is an important economic and security ally “Added he.

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president, has insisted on political equality for her country. She has encouraged Beijing to meet with representatives from Taiwan without any preconditions, such as recognition of the “one China” policy. Since her election in 2016, the Chinese leadership has refused to communicate with her through normal channels.

Meanwhile, from across the Taiwan Strait, Taipei has been seeing China's military capabilities grow steadily.