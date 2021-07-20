‘Taiwan independence is a dead end,’ China warns. Amid the Opening of De Facto Embassies in Europe

After authorities confirmed intentions to open de facto embassies in each other’s capitals in the coming months, China has sent a warning to the governments of Taiwan and Lithuania.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu described the deal as “extremely significant” when announcing the decision in Taipei. The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania will be the country’s first in Europe in nearly two decades, and it will be the first to use the phrase “Taiwan” rather than the politically problematic “Taipei.”

Beijing opposes “official contacts of any kind” between Taiwan and nations with formal diplomatic relations with China, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

The People’s Republic of China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, yet the island has never been governed or under its jurisdiction. Taiwan claims to be a sovereign state that goes by the name Republic of China.

Zhao said Lithuania should follow the “one China principle,” alluding to Beijing’s demand that all diplomatic relations be based on the tacit recognition that Taiwan is a Chinese province.

In a warning to the Taiwanese administration, Zhao said, “Taiwan independence is a dead end.”

Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office also described plans for mutual representative offices in Taipei and Vilnius as a “farce” on Tuesday.

According to spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian, the formation of de facto embassies in the two cities “cannot change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China.”

The representation agreement was the outcome of “proactive consultations” between the two countries, according to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Wu, who China has threatened to ban for life.

He told a virtual briefing that Lithuania is an excellent partner for Taiwan since they share the same ideals of freedom and democracy. Wu added that preparations for the office’s inauguration were in the works, and that the Lithuanian office would open in Taipei in the fall.

The United States praised the decision as well. The United States “welcomes Taiwan’s developing international relationships and its work to address shared concerns, such as COVID-19, investment screening, and supply chain resilience,” according to the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

We are pleased to announce the launch of a Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania. As like-minded partners and friends, we look forward to working even closer together. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen in #Taiwan and #Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/uPEBN95cPB

