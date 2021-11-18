Taiwan establishes a representative office in Lithuania under its own name.

On Thursday, Taipei declared that it had legally formed a de facto embassy in Lithuania in the name of Taiwan, a significant diplomatic move that ignored Beijing’s demands and warnings.

China strives to keep Taipei isolated on the international stage, and any official use of the phrase “Taiwan” is frowned upon, fearing that it will grant international legitimacy to the island, which Beijing claims as part of its sovereignty and has threatened to reclaim by force if necessary.

The foreign ministry announced that “the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania formally begins its operation in Vilnius on November 18, 2021,” breaking with the island’s history of referring to its representative outposts as Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices.

Lithuania decided in July to allow democratically self-governing Taiwan to create a representative office in the country’s name, the island’s first new diplomatic outpost in Europe in 18 years.

China retaliated by withdrawing its ambassador from Lithuania and demanding that Vilnius do the same, which Vilnius eventually did.

China also halted freight trains to Lithuania and froze the issuance of food export licenses.

Eric Huang, currently Taipei’s Chief of Mission in Latvia, would lead the Lithuania office, according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

“The fortunate opening will pave a fresh and hopeful road for Taiwan-Lithuania bilateral relations,” Taipei stated in a statement.

Only 15 countries recognize Taipei as a legitimate rival to Beijing.

Taiwan, on the other hand, maintains embassy-like representative offices in a number of countries, while other countries have comparable structures in Taipei.

Since China’s President Xi Jinping took office, international sympathy for Taiwan has strengthened.

Since President Tsai Ing-victory wen’s in 2016, he has ushered in a more authoritarian and strong period for China, as well as a significantly more hostile stance to Taipei.

Beijing despises her because she considers Taiwan to be an independent republic that is not part of “one China.”

The Vilnius office is the latest hint that certain Baltic and central European countries are seeking stronger ties with Taiwan, even if this irritates China.

Lithuania said in May that it was leaving China’s 17+1 cooperation forum with Central and Eastern European countries, citing the conference as “divisive.”

The European Union had already put itself at the vanguard of the fight against Belarus’ authoritarian regime by welcoming exiled leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claims to have won last year’s elections.

Closer connections with Taiwan have also been pursued by politicians in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

A sister-city arrangement between Prague and Beijing was terminated in 2019.