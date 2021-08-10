Taiwan demands an explanation and blames China for the name change of the Venice Film Festival.

Taiwan demanded a clarification on Tuesday after the Venice Film Festival organisers classified two films representing the island as coming from “Chinese Taipei,” ostensibly under pressure from Beijing.

Taiwan was represented by director Tsai Ming-documentary liang’s “The Night” and Chung Mong-play hong’s “The Falls.”

The name was altered on the festival’s official website “due to China’s protest,” according to Taipei’s foreign ministry.

According to Kendra Chen, deputy chief of the ministry’s European affairs department, Taiwan’s representative office in Italy has sought an immediate rectification but has yet to get a response.

“We will continue to speak with organizers and demand the rectification through numerous means to ensure that our films are not subjected to unjustified censorship and that our sovereignty is not diminished,” she said during a virtual press conference.

The 78th edition of the festival, which takes place in September, will feature films by Jane Campion, Pedro Almodovar, and Paolo Sorrentino.

The film festival’s organizers have been approached for comment by AFP.

Born in Malaysia, but now based in Taiwan Tsai is a well-known director on the island who has received international praise.

His feature film “Vive L’Amour” earned the coveted Golden Lion at Venice in 1994, and his 2013 film “Stray Dogs” won the Grand Jury Prize.

Taiwanese musicians, on the other hand, are frequently shut out of international events or forced to enter under names that Beijing approves of.

Athletes from Taiwan must compete under the moniker “Chinese Taipei” as well.

Authoritarian China claims democratic Taiwan and has pledged to seize it one day, if necessary by force.

It opposes the use of Taiwan’s name or its official title, the Republic of China, in international forums.

International organizations that do not use Beijing’s chosen name risk enraging the authorities and losing access to the country’s vast and lucrative market.

Since President Tsai Ing-election wen’s in 2016, China has increased diplomatic, military, and economic pressure on Taiwan, despite her rejection of the island’s membership in “one China.”

In recent years, it has also pushed an increasing number of multinational firms to refer to Taiwan as Chinese Taipei or “Taiwan, China.”