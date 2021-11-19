Taiwan could be the first domino in China’s Asian land grab.

The People’s Republic of China justifies the use of force against Taiwan because it considers the island nation to be part of its territory, with the island’s return hailed as a “historic mission” by successive Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders.

Following Texas Senator John Cornyn’s warning to Congress this week that a hostile takeover of the democratic island—and its 23.5 million people—would be the first step in China’s quest for global supremacy, experts spoke with The Washington Newsday about the broader implications for the US and a postwar Asian regional order that has lasted more than seven decades.

Following the question of “what follows next?” following a successful Chinese military effort to take Taiwan, there are two lines of research. Both are based on broader interpretations of the American geopolitical “domino theory,” which originally alluded to fears of communism spreading throughout Asia during the Cold War and might now relate to China’s territorial boundaries and sphere of influence in the region and beyond.

“There’s no reason to suppose that if China captures Taiwan, the Chinese Communist Party will stop there. China also claims territory from the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, and India “On Tuesday, Cornyn argued on the Senate floor that more deterrence in the Taiwan Strait is needed.

He continued, ” “We should see Taiwan as the first domino in a pursuit for regional and global dominance, not as the CCP’s ultimate goal. If Taiwan falls, it will not be the end of the world, but rather the start of something new.” A full-scale amphibious invasion remains by far the riskiest of the several alternatives accessible to China—a missile bombardment, seizure of outlying islands, a naval blockade, or even a surprise beheading operation against the Taiwanese leadership. According to Ian Easton, Senior Director of the Project 2049 Institute and author of The Chinese Invasion Threat: Taiwan’s Defense and American Strategy in Asia, the unprecedented landing operation would necessitate upwards of two million People’s Liberation Army troops, as well as military vehicles and equipment.

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told Taiwanese lawmakers last month that China was already capable of attacking Taiwan, but that the “cost and attrition” would be the lowest after 2025.

