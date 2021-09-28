Taiwan claims China is waging a covert war to undermine the island’s diplomatic ties.

China has been waging a years-long “silent diplomatic war” to poach Taiwan’s allies and sabotage its informal relations with other countries, according to Taiwan’s top diplomat, as the island nation’s strongest international backer, the United States, continues to support Taipei in its “ideological war” against Beijing.

As the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) came to a close on Monday, 13 of Taiwan’s 15 surviving diplomatic allies officially advocated for Taiwan’s return to the international governing body, from which it would have been barred for half a century come October.

On the same day, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu declared his Beijing counterparts have “a purpose to knock out our diplomatic allies and undermine our connections with like-minded countries” during a Hoover Institution event.

According to Wu, China’s expanding presence at the United Nations has allowed it to prevent Taiwan’s participation in important international organizations, including UN agencies like the World Health Organization and its annual World Health Assembly.

Taiwan passport holders are denied entry to the United Nations headquarters in New York, which he describes as an ongoing source of humiliation.

Because of Beijing’s economic clout, it now has control over big corporations, many of which have agreed to Chinese demands that Taiwan be categorized as a Chinese colony.

Wu is one of the most outspoken critics of China’s oppressive policies toward Taiwan and others in the Taiwanese administration. “The Chinese have recently labeled me as too aggressive for attempting to remedy what they have done to us, and they have threatened to pursue me for the rest of my life,” he stated.

He appeared to be responding to a threat made by a Chinese official in May, who stated Wu would be put on a watchlist and held legally responsible for advocating for Taiwan independence. Since Communist Party leader Mao Zedong formed the nation in 1949, China’s government has never had control over the democratic island.

Taiwanese people have consistently expressed disinterest in being governed by China under its “one nation, two systems” concept, which is also employed in Hong Kong. Recent events in the city have further strengthened their desire for self-determination and democracy, particularly among the youth. This is a condensed version of the information.