Taiwan claims China has the capability to blockade the island by air and sea.

With tensions between Beijing and Taipei at an all-time high, the island’s defence ministry warned Tuesday that China is capable of blockingading Taiwan’s major ports and airports, thus cutting off crucial transportation ties.

Taiwan is constantly threatened by invasion by China, which regards the self-governing democratic island as part of its territory that must be brought into the fold, even if it means force.

Since Tsai Ing-wen took office as president of Taiwan in 2016, Beijing has increased pressure, including unprecedented warplane incursions, because she sees the island as a sovereign nation separate from “one China.”

Taiwan’s defence ministry warned in a biennial report released Tuesday that Beijing is beefing up its air, sea, and land strike capabilities against the island.

The paper goes on to say that one of these capabilities is the ability to impose a “blockade on our important harbours, airports, and outward flight routes, to cut off our air and sea channels of communication.”

The assessment also cautioned that China’s missile arsenal, which includes ballistic and cruise types, is capable of striking the entire island of Taiwan, and that it is beefing up its capabilities to launch amphibious assaults on the island.

After unprecedented incursions by Chinese airplanes into the island’s air defense identification zone, Taiwan’s defense minister warned last month that military tensions with China were at their greatest in four decades.

The zone is not identical to Taiwan’s territorial airspace, but it encompasses a far larger area that overlaps with a portion of China’s own air defense identification zone.

The defence ministry assessment claimed Tuesday that China’s “regular manipulation of grey zone threats” such warplane intrusions, as well as other forms of warfare like cyberattacks, are aimed at “seizing Taiwan without a struggle.”