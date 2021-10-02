Taiwan chastises China for their record-breaking fighter jet incursion.

After Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers conducted their largest ever intrusion into Taiwan’s air defense zone on Saturday, Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and threatening regional peace.

On Friday, Beijing celebrated its National Day by launching its largest aerial display against Taiwan to date, with 38 warplanes, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, buzzing the self-ruled democratic island.

Democratic Taiwan’s 23 million people are always on the verge of being invaded by China, which regards the island as its own and has threatened to take it by force if necessary.

Chinese airplanes are flying into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on a near-daily basis under President Xi Jinping.

The incursion on Friday, however, drew a particularly harsh reprimand from Taipei.

Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Saturday that China has been belligerent and has harmed regional peace while participating in several bullying measures.

“It is clear that the world, the international community, is increasingly rejecting China’s behavior.”

After 22 fighters, two bombers, and one anti-submarine aircraft entered the island’s southwest ADIZ on Friday, Taiwan’s defense ministry claimed it scrambled its planes to broadcast warnings.

Later on Friday, a second batch of 13 jets crossed into Taiwan’s ADIZ in an unusual night invasion, bringing the total to a new high of 38, according to the ministry.

The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace; it encompasses a far larger area that overlaps with parts of China’s own air defense identification zone, as well as parts of mainland China.

Mass incursions were once uncommon.

However, in the last two years, Beijing has began flying huge sorties into Taiwan’s ADIZ to express displeasure at important occasions — and to keep Taipei’s aging fighter force under constant stress.

After Taiwan filed to join a major trans-Pacific trade treaty, 24 Chinese jets flew into the area last week.

Beijing accused Britain of “evil attentions” after it dispatched a frigate through the Taiwan Strait last week, prompting Friday’s display of force.

Along with most of the disputed South China Sea, China claims the strait as its own waterway. The majority of other countries regard them as international waters available to all.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, Beijing has increased pressure on Taipei, which sees the island as “already independent” and not part of a “one China.”

Chinese military jets breached Taiwan’s defense zone a record 380 times last year, and the number of breaches in the first nine months of this year has already surpassed 500.

