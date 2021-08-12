Taiwan as a target? Alarms are raised by an unusual feature on the Chinese Type039A submarine.

According to observers, China’s recent attempts to alter its Type 039A diesel-powered submarines in order to create a more stealthy model hint at the country’s plan to attack Taiwan.

In May, photographs and posts on Chinese social media sites revealed the new variant, which military specialists refer to as Type 039D. The submarine’s sail had a notably stealthy design, with an angled upper section and a ridge running parallel to it.

“We can see the development of the subs has centered on snorkel operation [for shallow littorals operation]from the designs and revisions of the rudder, sail and vents, limber holes, which is so different from the US and Russian deep-diving versions. The South China Morning Post quoted Macau-based military expert Antony Wong Tong as saying, “To some extent, the revision and design warned us that Taiwan is the prime target of the Type039 subs.”

Li Jie, a Beijing-based navy specialist, believes the change is intended at deterring US assaults in the event of a Taiwan crisis. The submarine is “PLA’s response to the US Navy’s upgrade plan for its four active nuclear-powered submarines – the Ohio, Los Angeles, Seawolf, and Virginia,” according to him.

“Once there is a Taiwan contingency, the US will undoubtedly deploy nuclear-powered submarines to the Asia-Pacific region due to the lengthy journey,” Li said. “However, the PLA only needs to dispatch Type 039 submarines to deal with them because it is happening right on the doorstep,” Li added.

The sloped upper part with an angled chine running down it makes the new version inconspicuous when entering or leaving port.

According to Naval News, “the angles formed resemble the fuselages of stealth fighter planes and may lower its radar cross-section when it is on the surface.”

According to the South China Morning Post, the shape of the sail “seems to have been studied to allow better reflection of radar waves on the surface,” according to a collaborative study by Eric Genevelle, a French submarine encyclopedia author, and Richard W. Stirn, a former sonar technician submariner.

The dome covers, rudder, navigation lights, observation windows on the sail, and even an exhaust grid and other elements of the hull were all modified in the new variant, in addition to the anechoic tile coating.

All of the improvements, according to the duo, were made to make the diesel-powered submarines quieter.

China’s first conventional submarine, the Type 039A, was designed primarily as an anti-ship weapon. Brief News from Washington Newsday.