Taiwan, according to John Cornyn, is the “First Domino” in China’s quest for global dominance.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) warned on Tuesday that the People’s Republic of China would not stop after seizing Taiwan and would be emboldened to seize disputed regions from neighboring countries.

“There’s no reason to suppose that if China captures Taiwan, the Chinese Communist Party will stop there. China also claims territory from the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, and India “Cornyn stated his position on the Senate floor.

“We should see Taiwan as the first domino in a pursuit for regional and global dominance, not as the CCP’s final goal,” he continued. “If Taiwan falls, it will be the beginning, not the finish.” Last week, the senator was part of a 12-member congressional delegation that visited Taipei as part of missions to Indo-Pacific allies India and the Philippines. Senators Mike Crapo of Idaho, Mike Lee of Utah, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, as well as Representatives Tony Gonzales and Jake Ellzey of Texas, were named in a statement by Cornyn’s office.

The diplomatic visit took place between November 9 and 11, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, and included discussions with President Tsai Ing-wen and her national security adviser Wellington Koo, as well as virtual conversations with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. Separate meetings with Deputy Foreign Minister Tseng Hou-jen and Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng were also held.

Cornyn said in the Senate that Wu, who had been banned by Beijing just days before the delegation’s arrival, hailed Taiwan as “democracy’s outpost, standing guard against dictatorship.”

The senator also used Tuesday’s Senate session to express support for the National Defense Authorization Act for 2022, which includes a number of articles that would strengthen Taiwan’s self-defense capability and bring the US-Taiwan security partnership closer than it has ever been. The bill was passed by the House in September and includes a number of articles that would strengthen Taiwan’s self-defense capability and bring the US-Taiwan security partnership closer than it has ever been. The exchange of defense liaisons between Washington and Taipei is one of the recommendations, with the goal of improving “interoperability” between the two forces.

Cornyn and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are co-sponsors of the Taiwan Partnership Act, which aims to establish a cooperative partnership between the National Guard and the island’s reserves.

