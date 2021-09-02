Taekwondo Makes It to the Paralympics

Taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at the Tokyo Games on Thursday, with legs whirling and feet flying – and some say it delivers more thrills and spills than its Olympic version.

Kicks to the head are prohibited, and punches are for no points in the Paralympic version of the Korean martial art, in which fighters attempt to deliver blows on each other on an octagonal mat.

However, Brazilian fighter Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato believes that this adds to the excitement of the para version, characterizing the action as “frenzied.”

Sodario Torquato, who qualified for the men’s K44 -61kg semi-finals in the morning, said, “You’re not permitted to kick in the head, so you don’t have to be afraid to be very aggressive.”

“It’s a very lovely style to observe.”

Points are awarded for landing kicks on an opponent’s padded upper body in taekwondo, the first full-contact sport in Paralympic history.

A straightforward trunk kick earns two points, while a turning kick earns three points and a more stunning spinning kick earns four.

Head kicks are strictly prohibited and will result in disqualification.

The day’s opening match matched Afghanistan’s Zakia Khudadadi against Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova, who arrived in Tokyo after a dramatic evacuation from Kabul.

As Khudadadi emerged from behind a curtain, AC/”Thunderstruck” DC’s blared from speakers throughout the arena.

She won the first round 6-5, but lost the match 17-12 in the second round after falling behind.

Choue Chung-won, head of the World Taekwondo Federation, told AFP that Khudadadi’s appearance in Tokyo demonstrated how far the sport has progressed.

“We began organizing the world para taekwondo championships in 2009 – the first one had only a few participants, less than 12 countries,” he explained.

“We have 37 nationalities and 73 athletes this time. We’re eager to see how para taekwondo is practiced in so many different countries.”

Parfait Hakizimana, a member of the Refugee Paralympic Team, was one among the competitors competing on Thursday.

Hakizimana fled Burundi’s conflict in 2015 and now resides in a refugee camp in Rwanda, where he has established a taekwondo club and trained over 1,000 other refugees.

“Taekwondo encourages people to love one another,” added Hakizimana, who had to retire from the repechage round due to an injury.

“I believe the Paralympic Games benefit a large number of people worldwide, especially refugees. I’m grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to participate.”

