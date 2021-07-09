Syria’s cross-border aid operation is extended by the United Nations Security Council.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved an extension of activities at the only border crossing through which humanitarian aid may reach a rebel-held area of Syria.

This came as a result of a deal struck between the US and Russia, which both praised it as a rare instance of collaboration between the two countries.

The United Nations’ cross-border aid license for northwest Syria, which was set to expire on Saturday, has been extended for six months, with a possible six-month extension.

Humanitarian organizations have been begging with the UN for months to extend the crossing permit at Bab al-Hawa.

The final text combines two drafts, one proposed by Norway and Ireland and the other by Russia.

The US had pushed for the border crossing with Turkey to be extended for a full year, and this resolution accomplishes that goal.

However, Russia refers to it as a six-month extension, with a possible six-month extension pending the UN Secretary General’s report at the end of the year.

The text is the outcome of a last-minute compromise between the US and Russia, which was expanded to include the other three permanent members of the UN Security Council — the United Kingdom, China, and France.

It extends the permission for another six months, “subject to the Secretary General’s substantive report, with a particular focus on transparency in operations and progress on cross-line access in meeting humanitarian needs,” and adds six more months.

More than half of the population of jihadist-controlled northwest Syria has been displaced by the country’s decade-long conflict.

International groups have been able to send medicine, food, blankets, and Covid-19 vaccinations into the region for the past year through Bab al-Hawa, the only crossing that bypasses Damascus.

Russia, which has veto power in the council, is a firm supporter of the Syrian regime.

Russia requested that the aid be transported from Damascus, claiming that the present bridge is used to transfer guns to opposition forces.

In a recent meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, US President Joe Biden pressed for a border crossing authorization extension.

This topic was viewed as a litmus test for prospective cooperation between the United States and Russia under the new Biden administration.

In a phone chat on Friday, Biden and Putin praised each other’s “joint work” following the US-Russia summit, which resulted in the “unanimous renewal” of cross-border aid. Brief News from Washington Newsday.