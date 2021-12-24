Syria’s Christmas is ruined by the youth exodus.

Matanios Dalloul stood alone by the shattered altar where a once-thriving community celebrated Christmas until the danger of death drove them out inside a Syrian monastery desecrated by terrorists.

The 62-year-old is one of only 20 Christians left in the center town of Al-Qaryatain, which had 900 members before the violence erupted a decade ago.

The lone parishioner prayed for long life for the remnants of a dying hamlet with no one under the age of 40, tracing a cross against his body between piles of shattered stone.

“The holidays require people, they need young boys and girls, not simply mounds of stone,” Dalloul told AFP, indicating at the Mar Elian monastery’s mud brick walls.

“People are what bring holiday cheer, and if people don’t come back, there will be no joy.”

Before jihadists from the Islamic State group captured the area in 2015, the town of Al-Qaryatain in Homs province was considered as a beacon of peace between Christian and Muslim communities who had lived together for decades.

IS fighters demolished the fifth-century Syriac Catholic monastery of Mar Elian (Saint Elian) and kidnapped hundreds of Christians, who were held captive for 25 days in a subterranean dungeon in the desert.

Six years have passed since jihadists were driven out of town by Russian-backed government forces, but the majority of the Christians who fled have not returned, and those who remain have neither a church nor a priest to turn to this holiday season.

“The last time Al-churches Qaryatain’s celebrated Christmas was before IS arrived in 2015,” said Dalloul, whose three children had all left to Europe or Canada.

“There are no open churches now, and no priest to preside over Christmas service,” he explained.

Dalloul isn’t the only one who is disappointed.

Bassam Debbas claimed he doesn’t have a single relative left in Syria, so he’ll be spending Christmas alone in a small workshop making grape molasses.

“There is no one left for me, neither a parent, mother, siblings, or wife… I’m going to treat the holiday like any other day, any other working day “said the 61-year-old.

Debbas came to Al-Qaryatain this year to resume the family business of making molasses from grapes fermented and then cooked in a tiny workshop.

Constant power outages make cooking difficult, but he is doing his best to keep production to a bare minimum.