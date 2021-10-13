Syria’s Bashar al-Assad Returns to the World Stage in a Defeat for the United States and a Victory for the Opponents.

It appeared to be the beginning of the end for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ten years ago. In 2011, his government’s ruthless crackdown on peaceful protests spawned an insurgency backed by foreign opponents, including the United States. During the decade-long civil war that followed, atrocities increased, including the use of chemical weapons against populations, mass executions, and torture. According to estimates, more than 600,000 people have perished in Syria’s civil war, with millions more displaced, making it one of the deadliest and most destructive conflicts of the twenty-first century.

Countries cut connections with Assad and his regime one by one, notably the United States, which imposed economic penalties in 2011 and closed its embassy permanently in 2012. Even the Arab League, a powerful regional organization, expelled Assad in the fall of 2011 in the hopes of welcoming the growing armed opposition to his rule, a strategy it had used with dissidents in Libya, where longtime leader Muammar el-Qaddafi was killed by NATO-backed rebels just as foreign governments and the UN were preparing to intervene in Syria.

Assad, in a nutshell, became a global pariah.

But now, in the year 2021, the Syrian president has not only survived, but also appears to be on the verge of making a dramatic comeback on the international stage. A decade after his acts sparked the civil war, Assad still reigns supreme over a mostly damaged country with few viable leadership options. And, with the support of old allies Iran and Russia, he has retaken much of Syria from the rebels and jihadists who attempted to depose him.

Despite the United States’ continued resistance to his authority, many of the countries who cut him off ten years ago are now beginning to welcome him back. Jordan reopened its border with Syria just last month, and the Arab League is largely expected to reinstate its membership soon.

Former US Ambassador Robert Ford, the last US ambassador to Syria, tells The Washington Newsday that "Assad will stay in power."