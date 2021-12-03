Syrians in Denmark face an unbearable wait because they are stuck in limbo.

Bilal Alkale’s family is one of the hundreds of Syrian refugees in Denmark whose lives have been put on hold since their temporary residency permits have been canceled yet they cannot be deported. They no longer have any rights.

Alkale, who had his own modest transportation firm in Denmark until recently, learned in March that he would no longer be able to stay in the Scandinavian country where he had been a refugee since 2014, since Copenhagen now believes it safe for Syrians to return to Damascus.

His wife and three of his four children were also impacted by the Danish government’s decision.

Alkale and his family were ordered to leave after the verdict was upheld on appeal in late September, as it had been in 40% of the 200 instances investigated thus far.

They were told that if they did not go willingly, they would be detained.

The family is adamant about not leaving.

They would normally have been deported by now, but they can’t because Copenhagen has no diplomatic connections with Damascus. As a result, they wait.

There are days and weeks that slip by with no word from the authorities.

In the interim, the family’s rights in Denmark have been taken away.

Alkale is unable to sleep due to his fixation on his phone, which he uses to check his texts.

The 51-year-old wonders, “What will become of me now?”

“Everything is out of whack. The kids are not in school, and I am unemployed “As he sits in the living room of the home he restored himself in the little village of Lundby, an hour and a half south of Copenhagen, the sadness on his weary face is obvious.

“All of this is done in the hopes that people will become irritated enough to leave Denmark.”

Returning to Syria would mean certain death for him.

He told AFP, “I can’t go back because I’m wanted.”

Despite this, he has no method of making a life here.

“Your rights as a foreigner staying unlawfully in Denmark are quite limited,” says Niels-Erik Hansen, the family’s lawyer, who has sought for fresh residency permits.

Denmark became the first European Union country to re-examine the cases of roughly 500 Syrians from Damascus, which is controlled by Bashar al-administration, Assad’s in mid-2020, stating that “the current situation in Damascus no longer justifies a resident permit or the continuation of a residence visa.”

Later, the decision was expanded to include Rif Dimaq, a neighboring region.

Later, the decision was expanded to include Rif Dimaq, a neighboring region.

Despite a barrage of condemnation from Denmark and around the world, the Social.