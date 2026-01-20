Syrian authorities have announced the successful capture of fugitive Ahmed Qabnadh following a ten-day security operation aimed at tackling rising criminal activity in the Rif Dimashq Governorate. The arrest, which occurred on January 20, 2026, is seen as a significant victory in the government’s ongoing efforts to restore stability to the region.

The coordinated operation, dubbed “New Dawn,” involved a combination of military and internal security forces, working together in a series of raids and sweeps throughout various neighborhoods known for harboring criminal activity. Intelligence-led operations saw teams carrying out house-to-house searches, setting up roadblocks, and intensifying patrols over the course of the ten-day campaign.

According to a statement released by Syria’s Ministry of Interior, Qabnadh, who had been on the run for several years, was apprehended after authorities received critical intelligence and conducted a final raid. In addition to arresting Qabnadh, security forces also seized illegal firearms and detained several other individuals believed to be linked to criminal networks operating in the region.

Targeted Effort to Tackle Regional Instability

The operation was part of a broader strategy to curb a rise in crime, including theft, drug trafficking, and violent acts, in Rif Dimashq. Qabnadh, who authorities accuse of orchestrating multiple violent crimes—including murder—had been a central figure in the region’s increasing lawlessness. His alleged activities contributed to an atmosphere of fear, further destabilizing areas that had already experienced social unrest and ongoing conflict.

The Ministry of Interior described the arrest as a crucial step in the fight against organized crime. “This operation marks a significant effort to restore safety and security to the people of Rif Dimashq,” a Ministry spokesperson said. The authorities vowed to continue their crackdown on criminal organizations, assuring citizens that more security operations would follow to maintain public order.

While the success of the operation has been welcomed by many residents, who are eager for a return to normalcy, there is also a level of skepticism. Some locals have voiced doubts, recalling past security campaigns that failed to produce long-term results. “We need more than just a headline. We need real, lasting change,” one community member remarked.

The authorities have also faced challenges during the investigation. The Ministry revealed that some groups attempted to derail the operation by spreading misinformation, including accusations that the Syrian government was hiding Qabnadh. Despite these hurdles, the investigation and the operation proceeded, culminating in the arrest of the fugitive and a successful seizure of weapons and drugs linked to criminal enterprises in the area.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Interior emphasized the importance of continued public cooperation with security forces. “Public safety is a shared responsibility. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” the Ministry stated, underscoring the government’s belief that long-term stability will require not only military force but also community engagement.

As the operation concludes, the people of Rif Dimashq and Syria are left to reflect on what the future holds. Will this operation be a pivotal moment in the region’s fight against crime, or just another chapter in an ongoing struggle? Only time will tell, but for now, the arrest of Ahmed Qabnadh stands as a testament to the determination and coordination of Syria’s security forces in the face of adversity.