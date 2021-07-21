Syria warns Israel about airstrikes, as Israel threatens Lebanon with rocket attacks.

The Israeli military chief has vowed more reprisal if more attacks are launched from across Lebanon’s northern border, while Syria has issued a warning to Israel after accusing it of recent bombings.

Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), spoke out Tuesday during a visit to Israel’s Northern Command in response to the launch of two rockets from Lebanese territory toward Israel’s Western Galilee region. The Iron Dome Defense System intercepted one rocket late Monday, early Tuesday local time, while the other landed in an open field, according to the IDF.

The fighting is the latest to erupt along Israel’s sensitive border with Lebanon, which has been hit hard by a financial crisis, the COVID-19 outbreak, and political stagnation among the country’s ruling class. The powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, according to Kovachi, is to blame for Lebanon’s grave position.

“Lebanon is collapsing,” Kovachi stated, adding that Hezbollah played a role in the breakdown. “However, we do not want to tolerate the rocket launch that occurred this morning as a result of this collapse.”

He forewarned of both visible and invisible retaliation.

“Any infringement of Israeli sovereignty from Lebanon, whoever it is, will be met with both overt and covert responses,” Kovachi added.

The IDF says it fired artillery on Lebanese territory shortly after the rocket bombardment over the border.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon confirmed the strikes from both sides of the border to This website at the time (UNIFIL).

A UNIFIL official said, “Just before 4 a.m. this morning, UNIFIL radar detected the firing of missiles from an area north-west of Al Qulaylah toward Israel.” “Our radar afterwards spotted IDF artillery fire in response.”

The UN-tasked force, which patrols the tense border on behalf of the UN, said it was striving to avert further escalation.

The spokeswoman stated, “UNIFIL is in direct communication with the parties to encourage maximal moderation and avoid further escalation.” “We’ve activated all of our liaison and coordination procedures. We have boosted security in the region and initiated an inquiry with the help of the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

The Orientation Directorate of the Lebanese Armed Forces afterwards issued a statement on the matter. This is a condensed version of the information.