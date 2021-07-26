Syria receives support from Russia and China. In the midst of Biden’s moves in Afghanistan and Iraq,

Russia and China have declared their support for Syria at a time when US Vice President Joe Biden is directing policy changes in Afghanistan and Iraq, two additional countries where American soldiers are stationed.

However, unlike Kabul and Baghdad, the Syrian government in Damascus has opposed US military intervention in the nation, instead relying on Moscow and Beijing for aid.

In a statement released Monday, the joint Russia-Syria interdepartmental headquarters for the return of refugees, a bilateral entity that signed 15 agreements during the most recent journey by a delegation from Moscow to Damascus, Russia restated its position.

The agreements were reported to be aimed at improving Syrians’ lives and speeding up the reconstruction of damage caused by a decade-long civil war, while both parties accused the West for hindering the country’s recovery and the return of millions of refugees.

“It is worth noting that the indicators presented were reached despite continued opposition to the return of refugees to Syria by Western states, who continue to take a destructive stance and persuade the world community that Syria has not yet created conditions for refugee return,” the statement said. “As a result, many Syrians have postponed their return to Syria.”

The duo made a three-point argument against such policies.

“First and foremost, it is a route taken by Western countries to keep sanctions pressure on Damascus,” according to the statement. “Every year, Syria’s post-war rebuilding is slowed by extended restrictive measures against a country whose people are unable to meet their fundamental requirements. Second, foreign military contingents are staying in Syria illegally, obstructing the stabilization of occupied territories.

“Third,” it continued, “this is outright politicization of a purely humanitarian issue, implying discrimination against Damascus-controlled areas in terms of humanitarian assistance, the refusal to help restore social infrastructure and facilitate the return of refugees, letting terrorists off the hook, plans to preserve and expand the cross-border mechanism, which violates the norms of international law.”

Since at least 2015, when Washington organized an international coalition to combat the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) as it swept through large swaths of Syria, US forces have been stationed there. This is a condensed version of the information.