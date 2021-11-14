Syria receives another 500,000 vaccine doses from China.

On Sunday, China provided 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to war-torn Syria, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the world and a worrisome spike in infections, according to the UN.

The current shipment brings the total number of such shipments to Syria to around two million in a week.

According to UN undersecretary-general Martin Griffiths, less than 2% of Syria’s population has been vaccinated, and incidences of illness are on the rise.

More than 1.3 million doses of Sinovac, a Chinese-made vaccine, were delivered to Damascus last week as part of the worldwide Covax initiative, which aims to ensure that vaccines are distributed fairly.

