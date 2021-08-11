Syria may be able to free missing journalist Tice, according to the United States.

On his 40th birthday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Syria’s president to utilize his position to rescue Austin Tice, a US journalist kidnapped nine years ago.

“I am personally committed to bringing all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad back to the United States. In a statement, Blinken stated, “We believe it is within Bashar al-power Assad’s to free Austin.”

“Austin Tice must be allowed to come home to his loved ones, who adore him, and to the country, which impatiently awaits his return.”

According to State Department spokesperson Ned Price, the US is seeking Syrian officials’ assistance in locating Tice and other missing Americans.

Tice was a freelance photojournalist who worked for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS, and other news outlets when he vanished on August 14, 2012, after being stopped at a checkpoint outside Damascus.

A month later, Tice was seen blindfolded in the possession of an unidentified gang of armed men in a video, but there has been no news since then.

Last year, Donald Trump’s administration dispatched a White House official to Damascus on a rare trip to secure the release of Tice and Majd Kamalmaz, a Syrian-American doctor who went missing at a checkpoint in February 2017. There were no observable results from the mission.

Despite the absence of diplomatic connections with Damascus and ongoing US efforts to isolate Assad, whose troops have retaken control of most of the country following a violent decade-long civil war, the calls to Syrian leaders persist.

In the battle that helped give rise to the Islamic State extremist group and triggered a refugee crisis that rattled European politics, more than 380,000 people have died and millions have been displaced.

