Syria Lovers Discover a New Meeting Spot in Raqa’s ‘Roundabout Of Hell.’

Only a few years ago, Raqa’s public executions took place in Al-Naim Square. Nader al-Hussein sits in the new arched design today, waiting for his date.

“This is the finest gathering location for lovers, families, and friends,” the 25-year-old explains as she sits on one of the few public seats in the bustling, war-torn city in north Syria.

“Previously, we avoided passing near it to avoid seeing blood and horror,” Hussein explains.

When the Islamic State organization ruled over Raqa, Syria’s former de facto capital, between 2014 and 2017, the Al-Naim (Paradise) traffic roundabout was everything but heavenly.

It was termed the “roundabout of hell” by locals.

In the plaza, jihadists displayed their enforcement of Islamic sharia law by performing flagellations, crucifixions, and even decapitations on individuals deemed apostates or criminals.

Their rogue morality police made it difficult for lovers to meet in private, even if they wanted to.

“I never dared to meet my girlfriend in person; we used to communicate only over the phone for fear of being stoned as punishment,” Hussein explains.

The restored square is a far cry from the desolate dirt mound that hosted some of the jihadist group’s most heinous deeds two years after it was declared destroyed in Syria.

The metal fence on whose spikes an IS executioner previously impaled the heads he had just severed before posing for a picture has been replaced with arched columns surrounding a new central fountain.

Near the elliptical side pools, benches have been built. Four years after IS left, multicolored laser lights transform the area into an unusual attraction among the city’s drab and spooky concrete mess.

The roundabout sits in the heart of the city and is surrounded by cafés and restaurants, making it a favorite hangout for both families and couples.

“Al-Naim plaza has transformed from hell to paradise… even couples now come here,” says 24-year-old Manaf, who declined to give his surname but said he frequented the area.

Children scurry between benches around him, as men and women converse and take photos. As street merchants selling red heart-shaped balloons wander about, laughter emanates from a picnic location.

Mohammad al-Ali, 37, and his wife sit side-by-side, looking out for their three children as they play around one of the empty pools, in a scene unimaginable just four years ago.

He told AFP, “We never brought the kids here so they wouldn’t see decapitated heads hanging.”

"However, the square is now a gathering place for families and.