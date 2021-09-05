Syria is ready to assist Lebanon with gas and electricity transportation.

An official said Saturday during the first high-level visit from Beirut to Damascus since Syria’s civil war erupted that Syria has committed to help Lebanon by allowing gas and power to pass via its borders.

Lebanon’s economic collapse has resulted in severe fuel shortages and power outages, paralyzing businesses such as restaurants, shops, and industries, as well as crucial services such as hospitals.

Now, despite US sanctions against Syria’s dictatorship, Beirut intends to reach an agreement to purchase gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan via Syrian infrastructure, with Washington’s consent.

After meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Meqdad and Oil Minister Bassam Tomeh, a delegation led by interim deputy prime minister Zeina Akar was told that Syria is “ready” to assist Lebanon with “transport for Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity via Syrian territory.”

According to Khouri, who is also the secretary-general of the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council, “the parties decided to set up a joint team to track technical details” of the plan.

Raymond Ghajar, Lebanon’s energy minister, said a conference with representatives from Beirut, Amman, Damascus, and Cairo will be convened next week in Jordan to discuss technical and financial issues as well as a work plan and timeframe.

Work will be required to bring Syria’s war-torn infrastructure up to speed in order to move the energy.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s presidency has previously stated that it is in talks with the World Bank, led by the United States, to finance its imports.

Lebanon has maintained diplomatic links with Syria, but since the conflict began in 2011, it has chosen a policy of detachment from the conflict, putting a halt to official dealings.

In recent years, Lebanese security personnel and politicians have visited Syria multiple times, although almost entirely on their own behalf or on behalf of political groups that support President Bashar al-regime. Assad’s

They include members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, which has fought alongside Assad’s forces in Syria from the beginning of the conflict.

The visit follows the announcement last month by the Lebanese presidency that Washington had agreed to assist Lebanon in obtaining energy and natural gas from Jordan and Egypt via Syrian territory.

This suggests that the US is willing to lift Western sanctions that prevent any official dealings with the Syrian government and have impeded Lebanon’s attempts to obtain gas from Egypt in the past.

Following Hezbollah’s claim that Iran will begin providing petroleum to Lebanon, shipping website Tanker Trackers reported on Friday that the first two ships had set sail.

